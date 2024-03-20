One of our favorite Xbox controllers has plunged back down to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is one of our picks for the best Xbox controllers at the moment and is currently available for just $44.95 (was $59.99) in its attractive Arctic Camo colorway at Amazon as part of the ongoing Big Spring Sale event in the US.

That’s a tidy saving of $15.04 that brings the controller back down to its lowest-ever price, which we first saw in November 2022. If you’re searching for a budget-friendly wired controller that is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, then this is an excellent pick.

The controller is also on sale for just £32.99 (was £49.99) in its Recon White colorway at Amazon over in the UK. This is a new lowest-ever price for the peripheral, offering an even more tempting saving of £17.

Turtle Beach Recon controller - US and UK deals

Turtle Beach Recon controller (Artic Camo): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FController-Gaming-Remappable-Enhancements-Hearing-Arctic-Console%2Fdp%2FB0B6233ZCY%2Fref%3Dpd_ci_mcx_mh_mcx_views_0%3Fpd_rd_w%3DG60lD%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.225b4624-972d-4629-9040-f1bf9923dd95%253Aamzn1.symc.40e6a10e-cbc4-4fa5-81e3-4435ff64d03b%26pf_rd_p%3D225b4624-972d-4629-9040-f1bf9923dd95%26pf_rd_r%3DBCBAE40J7FZTMK37YS0C%26pd_rd_wg%3DEs1Lr%26pd_rd_r%3Debd88952-d546-4a4f-a2a0-003279f93102%26pd_rd_i%3DB0B6233ZCY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $44.95 at Amazon

With a saving of $15.04, this is a great discount on an excellent budget-friendly wired Xbox gamepad that brings it back down to its lowest-ever price. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, the Turtle Beach Recon controller is a versatile pick that offers plenty of premium features.

Turtle Beach Recon controller (Recon White): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTurtle-Beach-Recon-Controller-Black%2Fdp%2FB0977KM6S7%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2RL5AX39RSEYF%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.whGy5aOiMzazuhUSHABh_k71g4ZyyLB8iTBQCoE4F5fhPGFeeBgWYGFkkzz4BwuSVl1seQKSOiup-GeCqwlTGfvnQkpj3FhRpobLjWNmJsWQou4DTQ2K6_ohwlwHZIVsMbzRj_KRLYo_0SqAHyVJFbFZjB9J4NzoUFeNMtFbNH3n8wnsWEK6ViMQWNJ54wOkEQ3TBK2f4X8xcFjviCXGjceCY0aGd9abCDe-0qS9SBI.ERETkEEHzlIfD3jN1Xmk3QM0F0CP5kmqqTwwQbbsKj4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DTurtle%252BBeach%252BRecon%252BController%26qid%3D1710934320%26sprefix%3D%252Caps%252C177%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £49.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

If you're in the UK you can secure a £17 discount on the clean Recon White version of the Turtle Beach Recon controller. A new lowest-ever price for the peripheral, this is an excellent value wired alternative to the standard <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/xbox-wireless-controller-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Xbox Wireless Controller.

If you’re wondering why we recommend the controller so highly, in our four-star review we praise the Turtle Beach Recon controller's lovely tactile buttons, superb build quality, and excellent set of audio equalizer (EQ) settings.

Despite its low price tag, the Turtle Beach Recon controller boasts plenty of premium features. This includes two remappable rear bumper buttons and a pro-aim focus mode that reduces thumbstick sensitivity in order to improve your accuracy in some of the best FPS games.

If you're currently outside the US or UK, be sure to check out some of the best Turtle Beach Recon controller deals in your region below.