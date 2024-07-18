Don't wait to upgrade your PS5 audio, there's lowest-ever prices on top gaming earbuds from Sony, Razer, and Asus right now

Managed to miss the Amazon Prime Day sales? Well don't worry, because there are still some excellent gaming earbud deals live right now offering lowest-ever prices on some of the best models from top brands, giving you one more chance to upgrade your PlayStation 5 audio for less.

The star of the show are the Sony Inzone Buds, which have been slashed to just $178 (was $199.99) at Amazon. This $21.99 discount takes them down to their lowest-ever price and is particularly notable as the earbuds haven't received that many substantial discounts since they released late last year.

If you would prefer an even newer model that is also from Sony, then consider the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds. These have dropped to just $190.95 (was $199.99) at Amazon, a $9.04 discount and less than $1 above its lowest-ever price. Both of these models are fully compatible with the PlayStation Portal in addition to the PS5, so should definitely be on your radar if you frequently use the streaming handheld.

Elsewhere, you can secure the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds for a new lowest-ever price of just $119.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. This is the same $30 discount that we saw over Amazon Prime Day, but there's no telling how much longer it will last.

The Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds are also on sale at a new lowest-ever price. They cost just $161.49 (was $199.99) at Amazon, giving you plenty of great options to choose from. In addition to PS5, these models are also readily compatible with PC and mobile.

Lowest-ever prices on gaming earbuds

Sony Inzone Buds: was $199.99 now $178 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone Buds are on sale for a lowest-ever price right now as part of a limited time deal. The perfect companion for the PS5 or PlayStation Portal, they offer full 3D audio support plus up to 24 hours of battery life.

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: was $199.99 now $190.95 at Amazon

If you would prefer a different set of Sony buds, don't miss this discount on the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds. They offer up to 5 hours battery life, plus another ten with the case, clear microphones, and full compatibility with the PS5 and PlayStation Portal. This isn't quite the lowest-ever price, but it's extremely close.

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

We're going back to the realm of lowest-ever prices with this massive discount on the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed. These wireless earbuds are a great fit for PS5 and boast active noise cancellation features, letting you block out more background sound while you play.

Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

There's also a lowest-ever price on the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds, a premium pair with impressive battery life and a good level of compatibility. Your purchase also comes with a free PC copy of Ghostrunner 2, which is a great little bonus.

We've rated each of the models featured here well in the past. The Sony Inzone Buds, for example, scored four out of five stars in our review. Hardware editor Rhys Wood described them as "a fantastic-sounding pair of gaming earbuds compatible with PS5" and praised the "detailed audio profile, stellar battery life, and some of the best active noise canceling we’ve heard from a pair of gaming buds".

The Pulse Explore earbuds were also great performers in our testing, scoring four out of five stars. Managing editor Rob Dwiar said they "sound brilliant, with their planar magnetic drivers offering high-quality lossless audio that’s rich and detailed".

Likewise, the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed scored three and a half out of five stars, with plenty of praise for its premium design and active noise canceling but some criticism towards their performance while listening to music. Thankfully, if you're just looking to game this shouldn't be an issue.

Finally, we were impressed with the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless, which earned four stars in our review thanks to their gorgeous carrying case, impressive battery life, and fantastic audio.

If you're outside the US but still want to secure a discount on any of these models, you can browse a range of deals in your region below.