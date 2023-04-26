Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5) review

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed for PS5 earbuds are impressive for gaming, but their music performance makes them hard to recommend as the catch-all audio solution for the console.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

If you’re after something with a smaller form factor than what we typically see from some of the best PS5 headsets then the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed for PS5 could be what you’ve been waiting for. Boasting a generous battery life, a cool design, and decent audio performance, these buds do just enough to distinguish themselves as some of the best gaming earbuds around.

Until very recently, it’s felt like achieving lossless true wireless with earbuds has been a tall order. Not so with the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed which delivers on the promise of lag-less sound without compromise.

It’s as instant as if they were plugged in, but there are some factors to take into account with popping in a pair of these as opposed to putting on a headset. Namely, the audio quality and connectivity are a little hit-and-miss at times which stops me from being able to wholeheartedly recommend them as a must-have product for PS5 .

Price and Availability

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5) are currently available in the US, the UK, and Australia for $149.99 / £149.99 / AU$259. That’s around $30 / £30 / AU$40 more expensive than the older Razer Hammerhead True Wireless in their standard form.

Design and Features

(Image credit: Future)

At first glance, there’s nothing that screams “gaming” about the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds for PS5. The white chassis looks eerily similar to Apple Airpods and they even come in a comparable chargeable case via USB-C, too. Once you power them up is when everything changes, though. That’s because (to no one’s surprise) you’re greeted with an RGB Razer logo that adorns each side, and that’s one of those love-it-or-hate-it details.

As someone who happens to enjoy Razer’s Chroma RGB and has it on several gaming accessories, I think it helps the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds to stand out from the competition. Normally when these additions are included I worry about the strain on the battery life, but that’s something that the boutique lifestyle brand has already considered; you can expect around 30 hours of playback from these either through the included USB-C 2.4 GHz dongle or via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The case itself is small enough to fit into a sizable jacket pocket or slip into a bag and it makes storing the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed easy. A minor frustration is that there’s nowhere to store the 2.4 GHz Hyperspeed dongle when you’re out and about, but seeing as Bluetooth is the primary connection when in transit, and it works as intended, that’s not necessarily something to deduct points for.

A total of three sizes of earcups are included (small, medium, and large) which means you can get a rough fit to slot inside of your ears. I personally didn't find any of them to be incredibly comfortable for long gaming sessions, but for the short term, these were serviceable. Your mileage may vary as your tolerance with earphones may be better than mine but the fit was a little less ergonomic than some I've had my hands on in recent memory.

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5) earbuds pleasantly surprised me with their sound quality when gaming. As expected from 10mm audio drivers, they aren’t going to be as crystal clear as what you may expect from some of the company’s best PC gaming headsets like the Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless or the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro . However, there’s something really throaty in the low-end, especially when it comes to racing games and shooters.

A particular example that stood out to me was how well the engines of the many vehicles in Hot Wheels Unleashed came across through the haze of the electronica music. Getting to hear the transmissions shift and take drifts around the seemingly endless sweeping orange tracks never got old. The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5) earbuds also did a great job of conveying the dissonant sounds aboard the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space remake . Despite their small size, I was able to fully appreciate Isaac Clarke’s Plasma Cutter and heavy footsteps roaming around the confining corridors.

One thing I noticed in my time with the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds is that the connection was a little spotty through the 2.4 GHz dongle. There were several times when, after a full charge, my review unit would occasionally stop audio playback despite being connected to the PS5 console with the Bluetooth disconnected on my iPhone 14 Pro Max . It didn’t happen often enough to be anything more than an annoyance, but it happened a fair few times in my testing to warrant mentioning.

Using the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds out and about for music was an average experience, but the ANC did help to filter out background noise during commutes. They are no rival to some of the best earbuds , such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 in terms of sound quality, but they absolutely get the job done. Most genres of music translated over well, including Sleep Token’s DYWTYLM and Hozier’s Work Song with their more simple compositions, but more intense tracks like Paradise Lost’s Darker Thoughts and Imperial Triumphant’s Alphaville sounded a little muddy and indistinct at times.

Should you buy the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5)?

Buy them if...

You want a smaller form factor way to enjoy PS5 games



The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PS5) earbuds are a great way to experience some of the best PS5 games without breaking out a far bulkier headset.



You want gaming earbuds with a decent battery life



These earbuds carry an average lifespan of around 30 hours (with recharges from the case) which is in line with other leading brands.

Don't buy them if...