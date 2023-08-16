Amazon Prime Gaming launches huge giveaways in celebration of Valorant Champions 2023

It’s been confirmed that Amazon Prime Gaming is hosting a number of giveaways in celebration of the Valorant Champions 2023 tournament, which kicked off earlier this month.

Starting today (August 16) and until August 26, gamers will be able to enter daily giveaways with cool physical prizes, including gaming equipment, merchandise and collectibles worth over $250. As a very special extra prize, for today only, the first three daily winners will each be given two tickets to the Valorant Champions 2023 grand finals, which will be held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 26. It should be noted that these tickets are otherwise sold out, so this is a particularly spicy bonus.

Aside from the daily giveaways, a bigger primary giveaway is also happening right now until August 26, with a grand prize worth over $2,500 (this includes a Valorant beanie, Phoenix statue and Secretlab chair). While only one person can go home with the grand prize, there’ll be two runner-up winners, who will each be able to bag gaming equipment and merch worth over $500 (including a HyperX Pulsefire mat and an adorable Valorant Tactibear plush toy).

It’s free to enter, and if you want to do so, you can right here . There’s a few ways to earn extra entries to be in with a better chance of winning, too, including following Prime Gaming socials on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, going onto the Prime Gaming website, retweeting posts about the giveaway, and claiming in-game content for Valorant via Prime Gaming. You can also gain additional entries by submitting ‘bonus codes’ - some of these will be given out on the Prime Gaming Social and Secretlab Discord channels, but here at TRG, we can throw one your way right now. Be sure to make use of the code “VALORANTCHAMPSANDPRIMEGAMING”.

Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to enter if you live in an eligible region. These are: France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States (all states can enter the daily giveaways, but only Continental United States residents can enter the primary giveaway). Take a look at the giveaway site for more details.