From Logitech to JBL - here are the best gaming headset deals from the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is proving to be pretty excellent for gaming headset deals. But if you're in the market for one, where should you start? The good news is that brands like JBL and Logitech have discounted some of their best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and more during this brief sales event.

The most eye-catching deal in our eyes has to be for the Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, which has seen its price slashed to just $79.99 (was $129.99). That's just a dollar away from its lowest-ever price. Those after a more premium offering need only look to the JBL Quantum 910, which is currently down to $229.95 (was $299.99).

UK shoppers needn't fear either. Here, the JBL Quantum 910 is down to £178 (was £229.99). Meanwhile, the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is almost half price at £69.99 (was £119.99). So no matter where you are, there's fantastic gaming headset deals to be had.

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region. And if you're after more deals this month, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Logitech G535: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just a single buck away from its lowest ever Amazon price, this Logitech G535 deal is well worth jumping on. Our hardware writer, Dash, swears by this headset due to its excellent comfort, eye-catching design, and superb sound quality. UK price: Amazon - £85.43

JBL Quantum 910: was $299.95 now $229.95 at Amazon

Save $70 - While it has been upwards of $150 cheaper during prior sales events, we still recommend the JBL Quantum 910, as a premium purchase, at this price point. Luxurious comfort and exceptional sound quality (not to mention multiplatform support) put this head and shoulders above many others in its price bracket. UK price: Amazon - £178

Logitech G Pro X: was $129.99 now $106.15 at Amazon

Save $23 - A bit of an older headset, this remains a fantastic price for a mid-range gaming headset. Multiplatform support, slick aesthetics and premium sound and build quality make this one of the best around between the budget and more high-end offerings. UK price: Amazon - £69.99

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: was $179.99 now $149.53 at Amazon

Save $30 - Down to one of its lowest ever prices at the online retailer, this SteelSeries headset doesn't disappoint with superb audio, a lovely aesthetic and a crystal clear microphone. For PS5 players, this one comes highly recommended from us. UK price: Amazon - £139

HyperX Cloud 3: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Ideal for Nintendo Switch players, HyperX is known for producing long-lasting, exceptionally comfy headphones at very reasonable prices. This mid-range offering is no exception. UK price: Amazon - £93

These are all tempting discounts for some of the best headsets around at a range of budgets. My personal pick would be the JBL Quantum 910. I've been testing these recently, and have fallen in love with their exceptionally high level of comfort and immaculate audio quality. But if you're looking for something a bit cheaper, my next go-to recommendations would be the HyperX Cloud 3 and Logitech G535 headsets based on if you'd prefer a wired or wireless pair respectively.

