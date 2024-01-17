Fortnite Solid Snake release date and items

What Solid Snake variants are being added? (Image credit: Epic Games) Only one true Solid Snake variant is set to be added as part of the Fortnite x Metal Gear crossover. Old Snake can be earned, who fans will know primarily appears in Metal Gear Solid 4. There are small variants in that you can add Snake's binoculars, or keep them off, but that's pretty much it for now.

Fortnite is set to add Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series. He's the bonus skin this season, bringing a whole host of espionage-focused items along with him. As with most bonus skins, Solid Snake was not available at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, instead unlocking part-way through the season. We've still got a little while to wait, but not too long, thankfully.

The current season of Fortnite has added weapon attachments to the ongoing battle royale shooter. Not only that but Peter Griffin from the TV show Family Guy has joined the fun, appearing as one of the many minibosses that each holds a shield-regenerating Medallion. Solid Snake will be available soon, alongside a very cool skin-variant indeed.

Here's when Fortnite Solid Snake comes out, as well as a brief look at the items that you'll be able to earn once he does. Note that the items are currently greyed out in-game, set to be revealed at a later date. It just so happens they can be found on one of Epic's official websites, however, so let's take a look.

Fortnite Solid Snake will release on January 23, 2024. This is listed on the main battle pass screen, as shown in the image above. You'll see a timer in the top-left, which is counting down to January 23. The exact timings have yet to be announced.

Fortnite Solid Snake items

If you head to the Solid Snake screen of the Fortnite launcher, you'll notice that for now, the items are greyed out as question marks. Thankfully, the Solid Snake items are shown on the Fortnite website. They include the following:

Old Snake skin

Night-Vision Goggles style

Metal Gear Back Bling

Glider

Stun Knife Harvesting Tool

Weapon Wrap

We'll know the official names for some of these items once they are added in-game. For now, you can see them on the website, and in the image embedded above. Unlocking them will likely be done via specific quests. We're betting they'll involve shooting cameras, sneaking around enemies, and maybe even some cardboard box-related shenanigans. We'll have to wait and see.

That's when Solid Snake arrives in Fortnite. For more on the hugely popular battle royale game, be sure to see how we rated the last chapter in our Fortnite Chapter 4 review.