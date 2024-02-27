Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director would 'love to play' a Final Fantasy 10 remake

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, opened up about other Final Fantasy titles that he'd love to see remade.

"I would love to play that," said Hamaguchi in response to a question about a possible Final Fantasy 10 remake. He also remarked that players suggest a Final Fantasy 6 remake "a lot", too, though "it would be a challenging development."

While no official announcement has been made as to a Final Fantasy 10 remake, the role-playing game (RPG)'s critical success, highlighted by an impressive score of 92 on Metacritic, as well as disappointment surrounding the dodgy graphics of the HD remaster does suggest that there would be demand for such a project.

Given Final Fantasy 6's influence on modern ensemble storytelling, it seems to be no coincidence that there would be a lot of excitement around a potential remake for this classic, too. Unfortunately, according to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase, Square Enix has yet to confirm that a Final Fantasy 6 remake is in production, a fact which "bums him out" (via Nintendo Life).

The interview with Hamaguchi also touched on his work for Final Fantasy 13 trilogy, where he served as a programmer on all three titles. "That was an extremely fulfilling experience for me since I was able to really go hands-in on many different types of [developer] roles [...] I was able to gain a greater understanding of the workflow."

Hamaguchi continued: "It really helped me going into Rebirth since I was able to now have a broader perspective [when it comes to] the overall timeline, how much time we need, how many people we need to create these various parts [of the game]."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth really impressed us here at TechRadar Gaming. In my review of the RPG, I awarded the title four and a half stars out of five, praising its "confidence" and "exceptional narrative design." While divergences from the original story may unnerve purists, Rebirth offers a gripping, well-paced adventure that'll be a treat for fans who don't mind a little bit of artistic license.

