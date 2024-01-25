Final Fantasy 14 is changing up its Moogle Treasure Trove event with new challenges and bad puns

Massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Final Fantasy 14 is putting a new twist on its classic Moogle Treasure Trove event, adding fresh challenges and bad puns.

The Treasure Trove event usually appears in the lull between major content patches to keep players occupied with the promise of rare items like mounts and cosmetics. In the past, players would run selected dungeons and encounters to get their hands on Irregular Tomestones - magical artifacts that could be offered to the Moogles in exchange for fabulous prizes. However, Square Enix has decided to do things a little differently this time.

Rather than simply running selected dungeons and events over and over, the latest Moogle Treasure Trove event introduces the Mogpendium - an in-game list of all the different ways you can acquire Irregular Tomestones. Though there are still repeatable challenges, the Mogpendium adds weekly objectives, which are tougher but award more Tomestones for your efforts.

The Mogpendium also adds Minimog Challenges; smaller self-contained weekly objectives which, judging from the images on the official website, seem to revolve around Final Fantasy 14's minigames. Like many of the best MMO games, Final Fantasy 14 is chocked full of mini-games including fishing, treasure hunts, and Triple Triad - a card game first seen in Final Fantasy 8.

Last come the Ultimog Challenges. These can only be completed once throughout the whole event. Though there's little information about these challenges, it seems like these won't be for the faint of heart.

The latest Moogle Treasure Trove will start on Tuesday, January 30, and finish on Monday, March 11 (early morning on March 12 if you're in Australia). This will give players plenty of time to tackle these new challenges.

With the game's next expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, set to drop this summer (sometime between June and September we reckon) and, with the last major pre-expansion content patch now in the rear-view mirror, there's a risk of content drought on the horizon. With any luck, however, these new Treasure Trove challenges will keep players occupied in the coming months, offering new ways to earn sought-after items.

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the best MMORPGs at the moment, as well as one of the best JRPGs.