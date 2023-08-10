EA is shutting down online multiplayer for more fan-favorite games

Bad news - online play for some fan-favorite EA games will soon be coming to an end, so you’d better make the most of it while you can.

This year, Electronic Arts has slowly been shutting down more and more servers for a number of its games, including Apex Legends Mobile, EA Sports UFC 2, and a whole plethora of FIFA titles. Unfortunately, the list of upcoming online service shutdowns just got even bigger.

As PC Gamer reports , online multiplayer for a further four games - Dead Space 2, Crysis 3, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and Dante’s Inferno - will soon no longer be accessible. Crysis 3’s online servers will be permanently closed on September 7, which is scarily soon. The other three have a little more life left in them, but not much - their servers will all be closed on December 8.

“The decisions to withdraw particular features or modes of certain EA games, or to retire online services relating to older EA games are never easy,” EA explains on its Online Service Shutdown page. “The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired.

“As games are replaced with newer titles, the number of players still enjoying the games that have been live for some time dwindles to a level – typically fewer than 1% of all peak online players across all EA titles – where it’s no longer feasible to continue the behind-the-scenes work involved with keeping the online services for these games up and running.”

Thankfully, the single-player modes for these games will still be fully accessible, but if you’re feeling the urge to play with your friends online, you might want to get on that while you still can.