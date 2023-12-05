EA confirms layoffs at racing game developer Codemasters to “meet evolving business needs”

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that there has been a round of layoffs at EA-owned studio Codemasters. Known for its popular racing game series such as F1, Grid, and Dirt, it is unclear how many staff are affected at the current time.

The confirmation comes in a statement to IGN , which also provided some insight into why the cutbacks are taking place. “Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired,” the statement read.

“At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organizational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process.”

One of the major players in the UK video game industry, Codemasters has helmed several major racing franchises since it was founded in 1986. The studio was acquired by EA in 2021, which subsequently saw a small subsidiary of the studio, Codemasters Chesire, merged into Need for Speed developer Criterion Games in order to support the franchise.

The news comes in a year of startlingly successful video game releases, including recent high-profile hits like the brilliant Baldur’s Gate 3 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Despite the clear consumer demand for ever more video games, not to mention the continued strong sales of gaming hardware like the PlayStation 5, it is also a time when the UK games industry seems to be navigating increasingly dire straits.

A handful of Codemasters’ recent titles, including Grid Legends, have seemingly struggled to attract an audience and a handful of other major UK developers have announced similar measures to cut costs in the last few months. This includes rounds of layoffs at LittleBigPlanet creator Media Molecule, strategy game giant Frontier Developments, and major indie publisher Team17.

