Dredge is getting a new expansion and a swanky collector's edition

A second expansion is coming to horror fishing adventure Dredge on August 15, with the release of a lavish collector’s edition later in November.

Titled The Iron Rig, the downloadable content (DLC) will challenge players to re-enter previously safe areas after they have been corrupted by a sinister dark liquid leaking from a drilling operation on an ominous rig. Players will have to examine the impact of this liquid on various aquatic species and can encounter more than 50 new types of fish. The expansion also adds new fishing equipment, new hazards, new world events, and additional characters to interact with throughout your journey.

It will cost $11.99 / £11.99 and be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch alongside the base game. The release of The Iron Rig will also coincide with the launch of a new digital complete edition, which will simplify the purchasing process by allowing new players to buy the base game and all of the current DLC in a single convenient package.

A collector’s edition of Dredge is also going to launch in November and will cost $99.99 / £99.99. It will contain a physical copy of the complete edition of Dredge with a reversible inlay, an A3 map of the game’s world, a double sided A3 poster, a notebook detailing various fish pieces, a collectible coin, a replica Sign of Ruin talisman, and a cute message from the developer stored in a tiny bottle.

If you’re not already familiar, Dredge is comfortably one of the best indie games of recent years and is well worth your time. It’s a beautiful and ominous fishing adventure, with a dark eldritch horror tone that really makes it stand out from the crowd. With this new expansion on the way, it looks like there’s never been a better time to dive in.

You might also like...