You can preload Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on Xbox... if you have almost 150 GB of space

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now available to preload

It requires roughly 150GB of console storage space

The game will launch on November 20

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to launch on November 20 and can be preloaded now on Xbox so that you’re ready to play when the big day comes around.

There is a catch, though, as the game comes in at an absolutely massive 146.58GB, which puts it right up there with some of the largest games on the platform.

Ensuring you have enough space for the download is going to be a bit of a hassle if you already have a substantial game library, especially for those using the original 512GB Xbox Series S which only has about 350GB of usable space out of the box.

If you don’t have around 150GB available, your best bet is to start uninstalling games or invest in any of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs, like the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card, for a big storage boost.

Three editions of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl can be purchased now: the standard version, the Deluxe Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. The game is also available via an Xbox Game Pass subscription. All three versions are eligible for preloading, including for those accessing the standard version through Game Pass.

Luckily, if you can’t manage to muster up the storage space before launch day, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will also be offered as Xbox Cloud Gaming. This won’t be much consolation for those with poor internet connections, but it does offer some the option to give the game a try before committing to a full download.

Throughout its development, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was hit with multiple delays partly due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the region where developer GSC Game World is based, and the desire to polish out any ‘technical imperfections’.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the game will also be launching on PC.