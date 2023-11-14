Xbox and Football Manager to give one player the chance to become a real-life manager for Bromley FC

To celebrate the launch of Football Manager 24 on Xbox Game Pass, players will be given a chance to become a real-life coach at Bromley FC.

In partnership with Football Manager, Xbox has announced a new collaboration by giving one Football Manager 24 player the chance to "test their skills in the real world" for Bromley FC in England's Vanarama National League.

Named 'The Everyday Tactician', this campaign not only marks the launch of FM24 but also the 20th anniversary of the series, and those hoping to apply only have to complete a series of tasks, including a specially designed Xbox Game Pass quest within the game.

To enter the competition, players will need to complete and turn in the Xbox achievement ‘Championes’ by winning a domestic league title in FM24 on PC with PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate.

They'll have until December 4 to get it done, and must fill out a form on the official website and send a one-minute video explaining why they should be the team's new ‘Tactician’. Finalists will then have to complete a final interview with Bromley F.C. staff for the chance to be chosen, which will be announced online and on social media.

One lucky winner will then take up the opportunity to go from the armchair to the real world and put their skills from the game to use in a full-time role as a ‘Support Performance Tactician’ at Vanarama National League side, Bromley Football Club.

While in the role, they'll shadow and learn directly from all of the backroom staff including the team's manager Andy Woodman "to understand the ins and outs of all the tactical decision-making that goes into preparing a football team for success."

"At Bromley FC, we pride ourselves on being a community club so we're very much looking forward to welcoming an enthusiastic supporter to our backroom staff," said Andy Woodman, Manager of Bromley F.C.

"There are definitely plenty out there who know how to guide us to glory in the Football Manager game so we're excited to welcome someone who can replicate that in the real world!"

Football Manager 24 is the latest game in the ongoing sports franchise from Sports Interactive and launched on November 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

We gave the game four out of five stars in our review, with our own editor-in-chief Jake Tucker saying, "Football Manager 2024 is a competent and polished strategy game that plays it a bit too safe to be essential. Like a venerated striker, this is worth a play but unlikely to offer up anything truly surprising."

