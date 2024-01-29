Wholesome Spy x Family game SPYxANYA: Operation Memories confirms worldwide console release date in new trailer

The first console game based on the hit manga and anime series Spy x Family finally has a worldwide release date, following its Nintendo Switch launch in Japan last December.

Titled SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, the wholesome slice-of-life game puts players into the shoes of Anya Forger - the young, telepathic daughter of spy Loid and assassin Yor Forger. With a mission to create an action-packed photo diary, players will assist Anya in capturing memories on days out, at Eden College and with her family at home. While a simple premise, it all looks very cute, and players on PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , and Nintendo Switch will be able to dive into the action from June 28. You can take a look at the new trailer below.

On the weekends, Anya and her family will be able to go on days out to 10 different locations, including an aquarium, beach, and museum, and take pictures to log in Anya’s diary. You can dress everyone up, too, including the family dog Bond, who can be seen in the trailer wearing a very stylish hat and tie.

In addition, there’ll also be over 15 mini-games to play, some based on the anime series itself, and some original to the game. In the trailer, you can spot the names ‘Peanut Bowling’ and ‘Peanut Time,’ the latter of which appears to task Anya with ripping enormous peanuts apart with her bare hands.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories is planned to be released on Steam at some point this year, too, although it’s still not been confirmed when this will be. DLC for the console version has already been revealed, consisting of two packs of different outfits (including ‘punk’ and ‘denim’ sets) as well as in-game items. Both DLC packs will be included in the Digital Deluxe version of the game.

For more games to play, be sure to check out our lists of the best PS5 games and best Nintendo Switch games.