Valorant is officially coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this year

Riot Games has announced that Valorant is will officially make the jump to console this year.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2024, the studio revealed that its first-person 5v5 competitive shooter is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this year.

Although there's no official release date just yet, Riot has confirmed that a free Limited Beta will start on June 14.

Players can head over to the official website and register now for a chance to play in the limited beta. Starting June 14 and continuing throughout the Limited Beta, players who are invited will receive an email with instructions to access the game.

Console Limited Beta is on its way. Sign up today for your chance to play.

A personal referral link will also be included in the invite, allowing players to invite 5 friends to join them in the Limited Beta.

When playing Valorant on console, PS5 and Xbox players will only be able to play together, and will not be able to join games with PC players.

"We believe strongly in competitive integrity, and this is the best way for us to keep the experience fair and consistent for players on both console and PC," Riot Games said.

Riot has confirmed that Valorant will have cross-progression, meaning players will have the same account for either console or PC and all progress they make while playing on any platform will be available on both.

This includes anything you’ve already earned or purchased on PC, including weapon skins, charms, banners, and titles, all there when you log in on a console.

In addition, any progress made on the battle pass and Agents you recruit or purchase will carry over between console and PC, and will still be on your account once the Limited Beta finishes.