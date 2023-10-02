Upcoming RTS brings in legendary Command & Conquer composer Frank Klepacki

Upcoming old-school RTS Tempest Rising is bringing in renowned video game composer Frank Klepacki.

Klepacki is well known for his work on the Command & Conquer series - some of the best PC strategy games ever made. Famous for his killer guitar riffs and skillful command of rhythm and bass, Klepacki's Hell March and Grinder are classic staples of video game music history.

As part of the Realms Deep 2023 preview event hosted by publisher 3D Realms, it was revealed that Klepacki would be lending his talents to Tempest Rising's soundtrack. In a reveal featurette, Klepacki revealed that he was "very excited to be one of the composers working on Tempest Rising."

"My message to the community is [this]: thanks for kicking off the conversation to make this happen because I think that was a big catalyst for my involvement in this product."

Tempest Rising promises to be a classic RTS hearkening back to the days of Command & Conquer and Starcraft. According to the title's Steam store page the upcoming game is "inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s. Tempest Rising is a base-building real-time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. It features three unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes.

Though there is no concrete release window yet, a Tempest Rising demo is available on Steam for those looking to sample the game early. The title is also slated to include two distinct single-player campaigns as well as ranked multiplayer matchmaking, skirmish games, and custom battles.

Despite the recent success of 4X grand strategy games like sci-fi empire simulator Stellaris and the historically oriented Crusader Kings 3, modern strategy titles have often turned away from real-time elements, allowing players to pause combat like in Dune: Spice Wars. More recent strategy games have often placed an emphasis on big-picture elements over more traditional unit micromanagement. Bucking this trend, Tempest Rising is a deliberate effort to return to old-school, time-tested RTS mechanics.

Looking for more great titles? Check out our list of best PC games. Alternatively, analog strategy fans will enjoy our list of the best board games.