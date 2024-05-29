Two new kits for The Sims 4 arrive tomorrow, focused on relaxing vacations and cozy dining

Developer Maxis and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) have revealed two new downloadable content (DLC) kits coming to its popular free-to-play life simulation game The Sims 4: The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat kit and The Sims 4 Cozy Bistro kit.

The Sims 4 Riviera Retreat kit will offer a range of items designed to help you “create the most peaceful of spaces showered with timeless antiquity and contemporary styles”. This includes new linen furniture, decorative archways, rustic wicker recliners, gentle waterfalls, and leafy pergolas. It looks like the perfect add-on if you’re looking for new ways to add a little extra flair to your in-game patios, gardens, or poolside areas.

As the name would suggest, The Sims 4 Cozy Bistro kit will let you create more intimate dining spaces with a selection of colorful awnings, Parisian bistro furniture, intricately detailed windows, and vintage decorative items. Although some of the included build mode items might be a good fit for an art deco home, the pack is intended to "accent your bar or lounge type lot" first and foremost.

Both kits will become available tomorrow (May 30, 2024) and will cost the standard price of $4.99 / £4.99. If you’re unfamiliar with the pricing structure of The Sims 4 add-ons, kits are currently the cheapest way to expand your game. They are intended to offer a bite-size content injection at a more affordable price compared to the larger, and more expensive, expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs.

Although some introduce basic gameplay elements, the bulk of most kits comes in the form of new build mode items centered around a specific theme. Even if you’re not interested in paying for extra content, you can still download and play the base version of The Sims 4 for free on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One now.

