Two new Alien Hominid games are coming out next month

Alien Hominid developer The Behemoth has confirmed that its two upcoming titles, Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion, are both going to be released right at the start of next month, on November 1.

For those unfamiliar, Alien Hominid HD is, as the name would suggest, a remaster of the original Alien Hominid, Adobe Flash run-and-gun game which was first released on the Newgrounds website back in 2002. Meanwhile, Alien Hominid Invasion is a re-imagining of the classic game with modern features. In our interview at WASD x IGN , producer Ian Moreno previously told TRG that Invasion answers the question, “What would a modern version of Alien Hominid be?”

While both games can be played solo, Invasion will boast four-player local and online co-op, and a non-linear level experience that allows players to choose a path to follow while they blast through randomly-assembled Earth neighborhoods with powerful weapons. Meanwhile, HD will include two-player local co-op, as well as all the mini games found in the original title.

In our aforementioned interview, Moreno told us that game preservation was a “big aspect” of the decision to develop a remaster of Alien Hominid. For now, the only way to play the game on modern consoles is via Xbox 360 backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S, but The Behemoth wanted to make sure that it remained accessible, and “bring it to younger generations”.

“With older consoles, they always eventually sunset,” Moreno said. “In short, this is part of our way of preserving and contributing to preserving games in general.”

For veteran Alien Hominid fans, Moreno teased that Invasion promises some insight into what happened at the end of the first game. He said: “We're also excited because there's a ton of lore that we're about to unleash on people, and I don't know if they're ready for it.”

Alien Hominid HD and Invasion are coming to Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A discounted bundle of the two games will be released at the same time.