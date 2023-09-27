Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is finally coming to Steam after Epic exclusivity

After three years on Epic Games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is finally making its way onto Steam.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was first released for the PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and Game Boy color back in 1999. In it, players must complete missions as various famous skateboarders to the sound of punk rock, rap and ska music. There are several modes, such as career mode, where the player skates around a level ticking off various objectives, and a free-play mode, where you are free to grind to your heart's content.

More than two decades later, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 were remade for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on the Epic Games Store in 2020. These remakes pay homage to the original developer, Neversoft, while updating the old classics; the end experience is one that both new and old players can thoroughly enjoy.

Unfortunately, you could previously only enjoy the remake on PC through the Epic Games Store, as it was exclusively housed there. Thankfully, after three long years, players will finally have access to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Steam come October 3, according to the game's official Twitter page. Unlike some big-name releases this year, you can also play the ultimate skating game on Nintendo Switch, thanks to a solid port.

While the same love was planned for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4, the production is yet to begin. This is largely due to developer Vicarious Visions merging into Blizzard. So, for the time being, you'll simply have to enjoy what's on offer and head over to Steam if you're itching to get back on the board with Tony Hawk.

