Tomb Raider to get the Magic: The Gathering treatment in surprise crossover

Iconic action-adventure series Tomb Raider will get its own Magic: The Gathering cards as part of a new Secret Lair set.

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and numerous board games, announced the new product on its official website (via GamesRadar).

For those not in the know, Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair drops are small, limited edition sets of cards usually centered around a specific theme. In the past, we've seen Secret Lair drops themed around Street Fighter, The Walking Dead, and even Arcane - the acclaimed Netflix series based in the world of League of Legends.

It looks like it's now Tomb Raider's turn for the treatment. Numbering seven cards in total, the set includes re-imaginings of a collection of iconic locations and artifacts from the series, as well as an incarnation of the Tomb Raider herself: Lara Croft.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Though most of the cards on offer are artistic re-imaginings of existing Magic: The Gathering cards, Lara Croft is getting a new, original card of her own, centered around building up reserves of treasure and discovering new cards. She also has the Reach ability - appropriate given how much climbing she gets up to.



Among the six other cards on offer are the Storms of Yamatai, Kitezh, Sunken City, The Grim Whisper, Totec's Spear, a Treasure Token, and a dual-faced card: Heart of the Explorer / The Lost Valley. These six cards may be new takes on existing Magic: The Gathering cards, but the art on offer is gorgeous, showing off some of the series' most exciting moments.

The Tomb Raider Secret Lair pack will go on sale November 20 and be available for a limited time. If you're interested, you can head over to the Secret Lair website and register your interest. This will ensure that you get a notification once the product becomes available for purchase. Secret Lair products are notorious for selling quickly, so, if you want to get your hands on the new cards, we recommend that you act fast.

