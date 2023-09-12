This Starfield mod will let you jog slower if you want that

Starfield's jogging speed can appear to be a little fast but thankfully if you're finding it to be an issue a few players have already created some mods to help.

If you've been playing the RPG, you'll notice that your jogging and walking speeds are drastically different from the other NPCs around you. It can be a little frustrating, especially when trying to keep up with NPCs during quests I've found, but if you head over to Nexus Mods right now, you'll find some mods have already addressed that issue (via PC Gamer).

First, there's the Simple Faster Walk mod that does exactly as it says, increasing the walking speed by around 50% and matching it to NPC's. Modder Somberx noted that it can "cause third-person animation to appear slow" so there's also an optional file to increase it to 30%, so you'll see a slower difference but won't have third-person issues.

For jogging, there's the Better Movement Speed mod by JamesbonDB, which is a simple fix "intended to decrease the jogging movement speed that is currently too fast in the vanilla game." It also improves your aim when using a controller or mouse on PC and aims to optimize sensitivity to match your display ratio, while also disabling mouse acceleration.

Players are hard at work creating even more mods, some less about gameplay tweaks and installing Todd Howard's face, and more about improving performance. It's known that installing mods can cause achievements to be blocked, but there's a helpful mod that will work around that problem.

Starfield is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass. The game officially racked up over six million players soon after launch and has even gone on to beat Skyrim's concurrent player record on Steam.

For more, check out our best RPGs list as well as our guide to every upcoming game of 2023 for PC and console.