This limited edition Annapurna collection might just be the priciest Nintendo Switch cartridge ever

Annapurna, responsible for publishing some of the best indie games out there, is partnering with iam8bit for a very limited edition Nintendo Switch cartridge.

The cartridge, known as the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection (say that three times fast), is entirely region-free and can be pre-ordered from iam8bit's official website, though it's worth noting at the jump that only 2,500 copies are being made, so you may need to act fast. The kicker? It'll run you a cool $199.99 (around £164.99 / AU$314.99), making it easily one of the most expensive Nintendo Switch cartridges ever.

By the looks of it, the collection is a very fancy package. Coming with a unique carry case, cartridge holder and an awesome-looking artbook, passionate collectors will most likely be getting their money's worth here. And we've not even talked about the games yet. As mentioned, there are 12 superb indie games here, as they are as follows:

Donut County

Gorogoa

Hindsight

I Am Dead

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Neon White

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Solar Ash

The Artful Escape

The Pathless

What Remains of Edith Finch

I'm happy to say that pretty much every game in this collection is worth playing. Donut County's hilarious concept gives way to some incredibly inventive set pieces. Sayonara Wild Hearts is a superbly creative rhythm game, while What Remains of Edith Finch never fails to reduce me to a sobbing mess.

Pretty much the only big omission I can think of here, from Annapurna's back catalog, is Mobius Digital's phenomenal Outer Wilds, which remains a space-faring experience all of its own four years after its release. It's better than Starfield.

Suppose you do miss the chance to pre-order this collection, though, fear not. All the games featured are available on Steam, and viewable on Annapurna's publisher page.

For even more fantastic indie hits, have a browse of our best indie horror games and best Steam games lists for a wide range of incredible small-scale titles.