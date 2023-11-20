The Nier series will continue says its producer, but don't expect a new game anytime soon

It's potentially good news for Nier fans, as series producer Yosuke Saito has hinted that the series will continue. Eventually.

There hasn't been a new entry in the series since 2021's Nier Replicant, a remake of the original 2010 game. However, Saito and series director Yoko Taro recently held a presentation at the South Korean G-Star conference to talk about the surprise impact of 2017's Nier Automata and gave some hints as to where the series goes from here on out.

Brought to light by Twitter user Genki_JPN, via reporting from Japanese site 4Gamer, Saito states towards the end of the presentation that the Nier series would continue so long as its director, Yoko Taro, "was alive."

There was nothing in terms of a hard confirmation, but Saito adds that he is working with Taro on a new project that he hopes will be revealed next year. This could be a new Nier title or an entirely fresh IP; we'll just have to wait and see.

Taro also took the opportunity to speak at the presentation. Nier Automata is notable for its darker themes and subject matter, but the director claims he intended the game to have a "weird story" rather than a dark one. In the end, I'd say both were accomplished with Automata, offering something dark and memorable but also undeniably strange.

Taro also says that his job as a director "is to design for 'the meaning of buying,' rather than 'interest.'" He states that games should have appeal beyond being simply 'fun,' with elements such as art and music, adding that Nier Automata "was created with the aim of creating a product that players would want to talk about with others and that would remain in their memory."

While we don't know what the future has in store for the Nier series, there's clearly appetite for a new entry. Based on Saito's comments from the presentation, it seems like this will be a case of 'when' rather than 'if.'

