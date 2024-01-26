Tekken 8 producer says ‘we have not decided anything about guest characters’ yet

Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada has responded to the demand from fans for Final Fantasy’s Tifa Lockhart to be included in the fighting game as a guest character, but has clarified that nothing has been decided about guest characters yet.

Responding to one fan who wrote : “Tifa Lockhart would be absolutely INCREDIBLE if she made it into Tekken 8 this time,” Harada said : “We all know she is attractive and I understand that. But as yet we have not decided anything about guest characters etc.”

If Tifa was added to Tekken 8, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Final Fantasy character had entered the roster. Final Fantasy 15’s protagonist, Noctis, was added to Tekken 7 as a DLC character back in 2018, complete with his iconic Engine Blade. Other licensed characters in the series have included The Walking Dead’s Negan Smith and Fatal Fury’s Geese Howard.

Although it’s not confirmed at this point if or when Tekken 8 will see any guest characters on its roster, paid downloadable content (DLC) for the game, which is set to add four more playable characters in the game’s first year, has already been confirmed. So far, the only DLC character that’s been announced is Eddy Gordo , who’ll be released at some point this spring.

In case you were unaware, Tekken 8 launched today (January 26) on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X |S and PC. TechRadar Gaming’s evergreen writer, Kara Phillips, gave the explosive new fighting game four out of five stars in her review, and wrote: “Tekken 8 had some pretty big expectations to meet, but it exceeds every single one. It’s a concrete addition to a well-established series and manages to add complexity to an already solid combat system. Every battle feels as though your life is on the line, the mark of a fantastic fighting game.”