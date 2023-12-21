Starfield is getting ‘new survival mechanics’, ship customization options and more

Bethesda clearly still has big plans for its space-exploration role-playing game Starfield , as the developer has revealed that “new survival mechanics” are on the way, as well as options to further customize the game’s difficulty, and more.

In a new blog post , Bethesda reaffirmed its plans to roll out updates for Starfield roughly every six weeks , although it clarified that we'll have to wait until February 2024 before the regular updates begin. As previously mentioned, the developer spoke about adding “new ways to travel” and the option “to access city maps while exploring the major cities.” However, it also added that ship customization will be expanded upon with “ship decorations, new ship building options, and more.”

That’s not all, Bethesda then went on to talk about the new upcoming settings it has in the works to spice up the standard Starfield experience beyond its regular difficulty settings. As the blog post explained: “With these new settings you'll be able to alter your gameplay to allow for an easier or more challenging experience that will expand beyond our normal ‘Difficulty’ setting. These will allow you to easily customize carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more.”

The post also made mention of Starfield’s official mod support, which it says will be rolled out “with the launch of Creations.” Players will get access to a “Creation Kit” and an exporter from “early next year.”

Before wrapping the post up, Bethesda confirmed that the team is “hard at work” on Starfield’s DLC, Shattered Space. It’s currently planned to launch at some point in 2024, but no specific release window has been given.

Interestingly, the same post also revealed some updated stats from Starfield players around the world. The RPG has now racked up 13 million players, with an average of 40 hours of playtime per person. In total, they’ve collectively played for 22,284,331 days, which is the equivalent of around 61,053 years.