Starbreeze says it's resolved the Payday 3 matchmaking issues

Starbreeze Studios has said that the issues that have been disrupting Payday 3 since the game launched have now been fixed.

On September 26, Payday 3 was temporarily taken offline in order to "improve server and matchmaking stability" after the game was experiencing matchmaking issues across all platforms.

The problem has been prevalent ever since the game was released on September 21, and has resulted in players being unable to play online. However, in a new blog post shared today (October 2), Starbreeze stated that the maintenance carried out last week has fixed the initial matchmaking issues.

"Matchmaking has been stable and has had good performance after the completed maintenance," the developer said.

Starbreeze said that it will now "intensify the commercial activities around Payday 3" and will release the first update for the game early this month. As for the coming months, the developer shared an outline of its planned updates up until the end of the year. These will offer new content, add 200+ quality-of-life improvements, implement bug fixes, and new functionality.

A new DLC named "Syntax Error" is also set for a Winter release, which will be included in the Silver and Gold Editions of the game.

Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjögren also shared a statement on the recent problems saying, "First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward.

"I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build Payday 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.”

In our three-star Payday 3 review, Jake Tucker said that the game is competently made and provides a fairly polished experience, explaining that "...while stealth gets an upgrade, the shooting is the same as its decade-old predecessor. Hitman-esque levels provide a nice distraction, but this feels like a foundation for Payday 3 as a live service game rather than a total product."

For more check out our list of the best shooters on PC as well as our top picks for the best cooperative titles to play with friends.