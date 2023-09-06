Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch 7 adds 60 FPS support to PS5 and Xbox

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest patch has completely reworked the game's performance mode on consoles to hit a "solid 60 FPS."

Patch seven is the newest major update to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for Jedi: Survivor, bringing with it a series of performance improvements, optimizations across all platforms, and the usual bug fixes.

Most notably, Respawn has confirmed that it has managed to achieve a solid 60 FPS in performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which hasn't been too stable since the game launched in April.

"Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience," the patch notes read. It's also stated that quality mode has "received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements" on top of the reworked performance mode, which should massively improve gameplay on current-gen consoles.

Respawn noted that although gameplay will now run at 60 FPS, cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are still locked at 30 FPS. You can read the full patch notes below.



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Seven patch notes

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including:

A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode.

Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

