Sony updates its free PS5 game offer for new console owners

Sony has quietly updated a PS5 offer that lets new console owners in the US claim a first-party PlayStation Studios title, to be sent out on an invite-only basis.

This PS5 offer, beginning last month, was initially “valid only in the U.S. for eligible PSN account holders who are at least 18 years of age and purchase and activate a new PS5 console by October 20, 2023, @ 23:59pm (PDT)," according to the terms of the upgrader program.

Since then, keen-eyed social media folks (spotted by VGC) have seen that the offer's terms have been slightly tweaked. Now, new PS5 console owners will only receive the offer "by invitation only," essentially meaning it's up to chance whether Sony deems you eligible or not.

If you are still lucky enough to receive the invitation, the list of free games available in the promotion is quite impressive. It features 12 of the best PS5 games as follows:

While there are still some notable omissions here, such as Gran Turismo 7, this is still an impressive list of first-party titles that'll kick start your game collection if you're a brand new owner of the console.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 also comes with a game pre-installed: Astro's Playroom; a fantastic platformer that showcases the DualSense wireless controller's features, paired with a healthy dose of PlayStation hardware nostalgia from current-gen all the way back to the PS1 days. So really, you're technically getting two free games if Sony shoots you an invite for its free game offer.

Just remember that the offer concludes on October 20 in the US, so you've got roughly two weeks from now to buy a PS5 and be in with a chance for an invite.

This current offer from Sony means it's also a great time to keep an eye on the best Prime Day PS5 deals, which we'll be updating as Prime Big Day Deals happens on October 10 -11.