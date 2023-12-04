Someone has already beaten Baldur's Gate 3's new hardest mode in under 40 minutes

An enterprising speedrunner has managed to complete fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3's notoriously challenging Honor Mode in under 40 minutes. The new mode, which offers extra tough boss fights, new levels of difficulty, and only allows you one save, was released only days ago.

Redditor ChronosReturns posted a video showing their speedrun of the new mode, displaying some serious speedrunning skills.

"Of course, this run does use glitches," says ChronosReturns, "and is not your typical Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough, but that's what makes this game so cool[.] There [are] so many ways to play it and have fun."

"I believe I might be one of, if not the first person to beat the mode," they also said, claiming that they achieved the run "around 7-8 hours after Patch 5['s] release."

We've included the video below if you're interested in seeing the run for yourself.

As you might expect, ChronosReturns received plenty of adulation from their fellow Redditors.

"That was awesome to watch! I haven't seen any speed runs for BG3 so I'm really lost on what spells and stuff you use, [but] it was awesome to see that pretty much everything you did was for a reason. Very cool, and nice job getting your dice!" said Reddit user Seab0und, referring to the special gold in-game dice that you unlock by completing Honor Mode.

Here at TRG, we were very impressed by Baldur's Gate 3, especially when it comes to the game's sense of playfulness. By rewarding lateral thinking, Larian Studios acclaimed RPG is fertile ground for speedrunners like ChronosReturns.

In our review, we called it "the most ambitious RPG out there, and the painstakingly accurate rendition of Dungeons & Dragons will delight fans." The title even won Game of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards.

Baldur''s Gate 3 has been an incredible journey for everyone involved from the fans to the folks who made it. We can't wait to see where it takes us next.

