Skull and Bones gets its first content update with season one Raging Tides

Skull and Bones' first post-launch update has been released and features all-new seasonal content.

Titled season one: Raging Tides, the first major content patch for the live-service action adventure game befits its title as it introduces a wide range of new features, including a series of free world events that will allow players to engage in pirate warfare across the Indian Ocean.

There are also free time-limited events and as players battle against foes on the water, they'll also come across a mysterious ghost ship that haunts the seven seas, along with a sea monster waiting for unsuspecting pirates.

One of the most notable features of Raging Tides is the introduction of a new pirate lord named Philippe La Peste, dubbed the "Plague King" alongside his Fleet of Pestilence who, as he sets his sights on the Indian Ocean, is "in search of power, riches, and a cure for his festering afflictions."

Plaguebringers, the Fleet of Pestilence's advance guard, will spawn throughout the world and players must defeat them to acquire 'Plaguebringer Captain Heads.' However, the more Plaguebringer ships you sink, the more the hostility level of the Fleet of Pestilence will rise.

Players will also be offered the chance to prove their worth in weekly challenges by smuggling high-value resources through three unique paths simultaneously on the Smuggler Pass, The Shipmaster, Quartermaster, and Gunnermaster, with over 90 rewards available to unlock. Alongside free rewards, there are also two full cosmetic sets available in the Premium Pass for your ship and captain.

While traversing the high seas, players can also encounter two elite boss Kingpin Bounties, including Jaws of Retribution: Introducing Zamaharibu, which runs from March 5 to Match 26. There's also Anguish from the Abyss: Rode Maangodin which will run from March 26 to April 16.

Ubisoft has also released patch notes for season one: Raging Tides which also detail new seasonal contracts, alongside updated gameplay features and quality-of-life changes.

