Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew final DLC expansions announced for early December

It’s been confirmed that Mimimi Games’ tactical strategy game, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, is getting two final DLC expansions early next month. The studio confirmed that “this will mark the final release from us as Mimimi Games,” following the announcement earlier this year that Shadow Gambit will be its last game .

Announced in a news post on Steam, the two expansions will release simultaneously on December 6 on PC and consoles. Both will add “several hours of fresh content” to the game, and in each one, players can look forward to trying out a brand new character (with “unique supernatural powers”), exploring an “uncharted magical island,” and delving into an “epic story campaign” with six new missions. These two DLC releases will integrate seamlessly into the main game, with both new characters available to use for “almost any” mission.

Right now, the identities of the new characters haven’t been revealed, but Mimimi Games has teased the silhouettes for them both, which you can take a look at below.

On Dec 6, #ShadowGambit expands with two DLCs on PC & consoles. Each #DLC offers:☠️ A new character🏝️ An uncharted magical island📜 An epic story campaign 🔄 Main game integrationBrace yourselves cursed pirates, for this will mark the final release from us as Mimimi Games! pic.twitter.com/6NbjoygndSNovember 22, 2023 See more

Mimimi Games announced in August it would no longer be making any new games, with co-founders Dominik Abé and Johannes Roth stating that "after the release of Shadow Gambit we decided it was the right time to prioritize our well-being and to pull the brakes instead of signing up for another multi-year production cycle."

At the time, the co-founders noted that making games had been “amazing and extremely taxing at the same time,” and that “the increased financial pressure and level of risk became unsustainable.” They added: “Ramping down the company and making Shadow Gambit our final game is an extremely tough decision. We never expected this would be how Mimimi ends.”

Black Friday kicks off this week, but if you want to look at some huge Black Friday gaming deals that are already available, be sure to take a look at our roundup of Black Friday video game deals .

Today's best Black Friday deals

Final Fantasy 16 - PS5: was $61.99 now $39.99 at Target

Save $21 - The latest standalone title in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy 16 released later this year to overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim. It's since gone on to receive nominations for Best RPG, Best Narrative and Best Score and Music at The Game Awards. If you've been patiently waiting for it to drop in price, then it was certainly worth the wait, as this is on par with Amazon's best ever offer. Price check: Best Buy - $39.99

View Deal

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass The Lightfall expansion takes players to the neon-soaked city of Neomuna on Neptune and pits them against the Cabal Shadow Legion — all while the threat of Darkness Pyramids, The Witness, and his new Disciple Emperor Calus looms overhead. The Annual Pass gives you access to everything in Destiny 2 Year 6. See at: GameStop (Xbox) | GMG (Steam)View Deal