Mimimi Games, the developer behind Desperados and Shadow Tactics, is shutting down

Mimimi Games, the indie developer behind Desperados and Shadow Tactics, has announced that it will be shutting down. Its most recent game, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, will continue to be supported, but will be the final game made by the studio.

In an official blog post entitled 'Mimimi's Final Game', co-founders Dominik Abé

and Johannes Roth stated, "After the release of Shadow Gambit we decided it was the right time to prioritize our well-being and to pull the brakes instead of signing up for another multi-year production cycle."

And while that does seem to be the end of the road for new games or projects, the co-founders are committed to supporting the studio's latest game with "a patch across all platforms and have a big content drop planned for later this year" for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

German studio Mimimi Games is based in Munich and began life making daWindci, an iOS game, before moving to PC and console with games like The Last Tinker: City of Colors and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

As for what's next, Mimimi Games will start "slowly ramping down the studio over the next few months" and had let its team know before going public with the announcement. The studio will help support the team of devs and find them new positions at other studios where possible. Also, due to the success of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the studio was able to pay out a financial bonus to the team.

Co-founders, Abé and Roth ended by thanking the fans of the games they made, but also saying that "while we don’t know what the future will hold for the both of us, we still love video games". So, while it might be the end of Mimimi Games for now, maybe it won't be the last we hear of Abé and Roth in video game development.

