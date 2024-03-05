Respawn's next game may not be Titanfall 3, but it is reportedly set in the Titanfall universe

Respawn Entertainment's next game is reportedly now in the prototype phase and is set in the Titanfall universe.

During the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings, Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb spoke on Respawn's known projects following the news that parent company Electronic Arts had canceled its Star Wars first-person shooter alongside job cuts.

While we know that Respawn is currently developing a new original title with development led by Titanfall and Titfanfall 2 director Steve Fukada, there isn't much to go on by now. However, according to Grubb, the game is in the early stages of prototyping, and, although it's said to be separate from the Titanfall series, the upcoming game is reportedly set in the same shared universe (via VGC).

"There are always conversations about Titanfall 3. Whenever I do look into it, they’re not making Titanfall 3, they just straight up aren’t,” Grubb said.

"They do have another team that has been kicking around a skunkworks project, that was in very early [prototyping]," he continued. "There [are] different phases of prototyping, there’s a very early, very small team prototyping phase, and now they’re going to go to a wider [form of development] like this is a real project now, but still in the prototyping phase, and that has happened with that game, and that is from the director of the original Titanfall.

"This game, as it stands today, as far as I understand, is a 'Titanfall game', it’s in the Titanfall universe. But everyone I talk to keeps saying, well it’s not, don’t get in you’re mind that it’s Titanfall 3, like a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign. I’m like, well wait, what, then how is, what is this game? I still don’t know."

Grubb goes on to say that Respawn was initially working on Titanfall Legends before it was canceled last year. The reporter claims that this game was going to directly link to the studio's popular battle royale Apex Legends by featuring not only Titanfall's BT companion but also Apex's characters.

The concept was supposed to have "the legends show up and give you special powers throughout the game, so they could tie it to Apex Legends in a really strong way."

“The thinking there was that more people have played Apex Legends than have ever heard of Titanfall, so they were really going to lean into that," Grubb added.

