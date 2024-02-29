EA is laying off around 5% of staff, stopping development on a Respawn Star Wars FPS, and ‘winding down Ridgeline as a standalone studio’

Electronics Arts (EA) has confirmed plans to lay off around five percent of its staff, move away from developing future licensed games it doesn't think will be successful, and begin “winding down Ridgeline as a standalone studio.”

In a statement shared with employees, CEO Andrew Wilson announced: “We are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom.

“In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately five percent of our workforce. I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company,” he continued. “While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams.”

Wilson stated that it’s hoped many of those affected will be able to “find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects,” while others will be supported and treated with “the utmost attention, care, and respect.”

One EA studio facing significant changes is Ridgeline Games, which was focused on creating “narrative experiences” for Battlefield. In a separate message from the president of EA entertainment, technology, and central development, Laura Miele, it was confirmed that following the departure of former leader Marcus Lehto, who recently decided to leave the company , new leadership has been appointed at Criterion. In addition, EA is “winding down Ridgeline as a standalone studio in Seattle, with some team members joining Ripple Effect.”

Miele added: “They'll continue to work with teams across DICE, Ripple, and Criterion as they build the next Battlefield experience.”

As part of the changes to the company, EA is also “sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry.” Wilson explained that the company believes this will “drive creativity, accelerate innovation, and double down on our biggest opportunities” with things such as sports, EA-owned IP, and their communities.

We’re already aware of one of the games that has been affected by this change in strategy: a first-person shooter (FPS) Star Wars action game developed by Respawn Entertainment. Miele stated that gamers are “most excited” about Respawn’s existing library of brands, as well as its Star Wars Jedi games, which influenced the decision to move away from the FPS. Focus will instead be placed on “new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games.”

Miele said: “It's always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game. Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus.”

EA is sadly not the only games company to have announced decisions like this lately. This week it was also announced that PlayStation is laying off around 900 people worldwide , alongside the shutdown of its London Studio.