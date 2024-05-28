Rainbow Six Siege's new monthly subscription announcement didn't go down well with players

Ubisoft has announced a brand-new monthly subscription service for its competitive first-person shooter Rainbow Six Siege.

Called the R6 Membership, the monthly system offers exclusive content drops every month, and will launch just in time for Year 9 Season 2 - Operation New Blood.

The pass includes a plethora of goodies, including a time-limited Legendary item, sometimes animated, an Epic operator bundle, full access to the premium Battle Pass, 10x Battle levels, and a Bravo pack which values to over 4,500 credits.

Players have a choice between paying monthly for $10 / £8 or a purchasing 12-month plan for $80 / £60 for "a continuous stream of premium content that keeps your Ops equipped with the best exclusive gear."

In addition to the membership perks, there's also the option to enroll between June 11 and June 18, which will offer up "the one-time early adopter bonus", rewarding players with a Ash epic bundle and 600 credits before the R6 Membership rolls out on June 28.

However, during the BLAST R6 Major Manchester 2024 event where the R6 Membership was revealed alongside Operation New Blood, fans were disappointed by the news (via PC GamesN).

A TikTok video captured by user 'Royzagaming' shows the immediate reaction from the crowd. The overwhelming sound of booing can be heard over the announcement, with some shouting negatively over the presentation.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over on Reddit, more players are expressing their frustration.

"I understand they took idea from Fortnite with it[s] crew membership," one user wrote. "But difference is, Fortnite is free to play game, and R6 is not."

"And Fortnite actually has decent skins with regular change in content and features we have people that are obsessed with black ice and glacier which came out in year 1 and that’s a problem there’s not many decent visuals to get excited about," another user added.

"Year Pass died for this," a different user said, referring to Ubisoft's decision to remove the annual pass from the shooter in 2021.

We'll have to wait and see how the R6 Membership holds up when it releases next month, and if Ubisoft will respond to the current criticism.