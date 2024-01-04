Popularity in the West doesn't affect Yakuza series says Infinite Wealth producer, 'we don't try to take any suggestions from outside'
Tried and true
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto touched on the challenges that come with bringing the Yakuza series to a Western audience while staying "true" to the original vision for the game.
Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at a hands-on preview event, Sakamoto talked about the importance of preserving an "authentic experience" for players.
"When we develop the original Japanese version of the game we don't try to take any suggestions from outside. We reach in and focus on what we want to make and try to stay true to what we want. We don't want outside feedback or opinions to influence our decision-making."
The Yakuza series' goofy yet heartfelt nature is a big part of its unique appeal, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is no different. At the preview, I was able to see for myself that the wacky yet earnest spirit of the Yakuza series is alive and well. Heartfelt conversations were punctuated by oddball minigames and hilarious yet compelling turn-based battles. Even after only several hours of play, it was clear to me that the spirit of Yakuza has by no means been diluted for Infinite Wealth.
That said, Sakamoto was keen to stress that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio takes the localization process seriously.
"We consider for the international audience how to localize the game towards people that don't read or understand Japanese. We really work hard to try and communicate those very nuanced Japanese terms [so] you all can get that authentic experience."
Yakuza is famous for staying true to its origins, a feat that helps give the games their charm while keeping their characters grounded. The predecessor to Infinite Wealth, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, does this spectacularly, conveying a living, breathing world that earned it a place on our best RPGs list. If the preview is anything to go by, Infinite Wealth could well pull this off with even more panache.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
