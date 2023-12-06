"Please don't accuse us of scamming" plead the developers of perpetually delayed The Day Before

Ahead of the early access release of the MMO survival game The Day Before, developer Fntastic has released a message on social media responding to accusations of scamming.

"To our future player who will dive into the game on December 7," the studio wrote on Twitter / X, "We made this for you so that you will enjoy the game and it becomes a celebration. Together, we will continue improving the game and adding content."

Fntastic continued to address those "who didn't believe in us", saying that it accepts any kind of criticism and doesn't "hold a grudge against you" before apologizing "for not doing the best marketing and teasers." It added: "We learn something new and improve ourselves every single day."

The studio then went on to mention some gamers' skepticism surrounding the game, saying: "Please don't accuse us of scamming: that's not true. We didn't take a penny from anyone." It also stated that The Day Before is not an asset flip, adding: "Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality."

The post-apocalyptic game was scheduled to release in November but was delayed last month, and will officially launch in early access on Steam tomorrow (December 7).

Alongside news of the delay, Fntastic explained that "this is our first huge game, and there may be unforeseen circumstances" which suggests that some issues might be present upon release. It said that a "full release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible."

The Day Before was announced back in 2021 and has gone through a series of trials and tribulations since, including an alleged trademarking issue, being delisted from Steam, as well as several delays making some believe that the game would never see the light of day.

Now that the game has returned to Steam, it's the storefront's second most wishlisted game, beating out Hades 2 and Manor Lords.

