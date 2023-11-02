The Day Before has been delayed another month after a dog ate Fntastic's homework

Fntastic, the developers behind The Day Before, has announced via a statement on Twitter that the game has received yet another delay and will now release next month on December 7. Although this does suggest that the game everyone has anticipated to simply not exist may finally see the light of day, there’s still a slight hesitance from players.

Since its initial announcement in 2021, The Day Before has faced a number of obstacles in its development including the filing of a lawsuit against the use of the title which pushed the progression of the title back, alongside several delays of its release date. But, within Fntastic’s most recent statement, this lawsuit was addressed and the team was quick to announce that they "won back" the title. The full statement posted on Twitter is as follows:

Official announcement. #thedaybefore pic.twitter.com/AXYAxwjYrfNovember 1, 2023 See more

In addition to the confirmation of its release date delay, Fntastic has announced that The Day Before "will be in Early Access on Steam since this is our first huge game, and there may be unforeseen circumstances" which suggests that issues are almost certainly expected to follow. The company adds that a "full release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible."

In addition to the news of another delay, the statement declared that the Steam page has also been restored by Valve following it being delisted earlier this year. To conclude, Fntastic also announced that no pre-orders will be available for the game but no reason as to why was provided.

Whether or not the December 7 launch will actually go ahead and finally allow players to explore The Day Before still feels up in the air despite the statement. Given how many challenges and delays the game has already faced, we are all slightly hesitant that another delay is bound to crop up prior to the early access launch, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the official Twitter page for the game just in case.

