Persona 3 Reload is missing Portable's optional female protagonist, so modders have added her to the game

Persona 3 Reload players will soon be able to play as Persona 3 Portable's missing female protagonist, thanks to a mod.

Last year, Atlus confirmed that its remake of the classic PlayStation 2 role-playing game would be missing additional content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable, most notably its optional female playable character, Kotone.

Many players were dismayed by this fact, as she is considered a fan-favorite character from the original title, and while Atlus may not have announced it, other users are optimistic that the publisher will eventually release the cut content in the form of downloadable content (DLC).

However, a team of creative modders is making it possible and is currently working on a way for Reload players to take the role of Kotone (via GamesRadar).

User @REALMadMax1960 recently shared a look at the in-progress mod that they're calling a "passion project" on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the Kotone - known as the "FeMC" - in action.

Bit cathartic seeing this in action, lol pic.twitter.com/XJBtth23g5February 19, 2024 See more

The short video shows her 3D character model walking around the game's dormitory with a pink UI, replacing the current blue theme, and it looks great for an in-progress mod.

The modder also showed off the menu UI, which is supposed to feature the male protagonist but has now been replaced by the FeMC and been recolored pink as well. A separate clip uploaded by another modder last week (February 16) showed that the male character was still present on the menu screen, so it looks like the team was able to work around it.

The same footage also has the FeMC at Gekkoukan High School in a classroom, and she can be seen interacting with the side character Junpei. It looks like the modders have also changed the text log animation to reflect Kotone's pink theme too.

For those interested in the progress of the mod, the team has uploaded the "FeMC Modding Project" to Github, where users can take a look at the files, keep up to date, and also get involved by becoming a contributor.

"Step into the world of Persona 3 Reload, where we're on a mission to bring Kotone to the forefront, drenched in an authentic pink aura," the description reads. "Within these digital pages lies your roadmap to contributing to a grand vision. This document will evolve, staying in step with our journey."

The modders add that this mod is crafted for the PC version of the Reload and will be made available in English first, with more languages to come.

For more, check out our list of the best JRPGs and our list of the best RPGs.