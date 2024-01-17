Peanut Butter the dog becomes the first canine to speedrun a game to completion at AGDQ 2024

Peanut Butter, the speedrunning Shiba Inu, has officially beaten 1985 puzzle game Gyromite at Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024.

Months after the initial announcement that Peanut Butter would be attempting a run of Gyromite for the NES at the AGDQ 2024 event - a week-long charity speedrun marathon that aims to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation - it was finally time for Peanut Butter to shine.

On January 16, alongside his owner JSR_, the best boy was able to showcase his speedrunning skills live via a Twitch broadcast (via PC Gamer).

Using a custom controller featuring designated commands that would translate into the game, alongside some treats and the words of his owner, amazingly the Shiba Inu was able to complete his run in just 26 minutes, 24 seconds.

The entire run, which is now available in video form on YouTube and has been viewed almost 70,000 times as of writing, shows Peanut Butter listening to JSR_ and watching for hand signals for nearly 30 minutes straight while he executes the correct actions with his paw.

His color-coordinated controller corresponds with the same colored pipes in Gyromite, allowing Peanut Butter to guide the sleepwalking scientist through levels correctly. If the dog pressed the wrong button or released a button too early, the pipes would squish the character.

Peanut Butter only managed a few mistakes throughout his run but was able to beat the entire game in under 30 minutes thanks to "a year of training, every single day," according to JSR_.

Leading up to the event, Peanut Butter's owner revealed the secret behind his pet's speedrunning skills, which include watching for JSR_'s hand signals rather than the game on the screen, and being incentivized by tasty treats, especially string cheese.

