Oh no - Ubisoft has a blockchain game on the way

Ubisoft's at it again with another blockchain project. This time, in the form of a play-to-earn game called: Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.

The publisher describes the game as a "PvP tactical RPG experimental game," essentially directly avoiding any mentions of Web3-centric terminology like blockchain, NFTs, or cryptocurrency. It'll be managed by the Oasys blockchain, to which several other publishers including Square Enix and Sega have given their blessing.

The trailer for Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles reveals extremely little. We see nothing of the game, and are instead given glimpses of some admittedly cool-looking concept art. The final shot of the trailer teases a trio of figures that bear the resemblance of tabletop miniatures, which'll likely form the basis of the game's play-to-earn and trading mechanics.

Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles is only billed for a PC release at present, meaning that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players could well be spared. Unless, of course, console manufacturers decide to fully embrace and develop support for blockchain technology – an event which doesn't seem too likely.

Of course, Ubisoft isn't the only publisher in the business who's expressed interest in blockchain technology. Its own Ubisoft Quartz NFT project was roundly mocked online after the publisher claimed gamers just "don't get it." Meanwhile, Square Enix's Symbiogenesis was revealed to be a Web3 project earlier in the year, disappointing fans who theorized that the company was preparing to reboot the beloved Parasite Eve franchise.

While Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles may actually launch eventually, it's unlikely to attract a substantial audience. That's because blockchain technology is immensely complex and tends not to prioritize or even necessarily facilitate good game design. If it is played and enjoyed, it'll be by an ever-diminishing few who have the cash to burn on the play-to-earn model.

