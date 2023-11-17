Military sim Arma Reforger leaves early access

Developer Bohemia Interactive has announced that military sim Arma Reforger has left early access as of yesterday (November 16). The title is now available fully released for players on PC as well as those on Xbox Series X|S.

For those new to the party, Arma is a famously immersive series of military FPS games with a heavy emphasis on accuracy and realism. Bohemia Interactive has such an impressive track record for providing high-fidelity military experience that its Virtual Battlespace software is used to train soldiers in real-life military organizations.

Arma Reforger offers two multiplayer game modes: Conflict and Game Master. The first is a more traditional multiplayer FPS experience where you battle over the fictional islands of Everon and Arland. The second mode, Game Master, is slightly different, allowing you to "edit scenarios and manage events as they unfold, guiding players through the chaos of war," according to a press release. For players familiar with Arma 3, this is more familiar with that game's Zeus mode.

As the developer puts it, Conflict mode has been "completely redesigned... to center the action on a new and improved supply system. To achieve victory, it's no longer enough to push back the opposing side by force of arms. Securing and redistributing supplies are now equally important, just as they are in real-world operations."

Arma Reforger also allows you to fight as US or Soviet armed forces, complete with weapons, equipment, and vehicles from the 1980s. This includes the Soviet Mil Mi-8 transport helicopter and the US UH-1H utility helicopter, both of which are new to update 1.0.

The title also features what the developer calls a "comprehensive medical system" which allows players to heal themselves. The new supply system also allows players to build their own support structures, as well as to repair and refuel vehicles. For Bohemia Interactive, this is all to add an extra layer of "tactical authenticity" to the experience.



For those disappointed with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and who might be looking for a more realistic military-themed game, Arma Reforger promises a gritty, and realistic experience. Those looking for an FPS with a little more substance may find what they're looking for here.

