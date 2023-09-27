Lies of P update 1.2.0.0 has made the game a bit easier by adding a bunch of balance changes.

The update is now live across PC and console, and as the patch notes detail, it mainly addresses balance fixes for numerous boss fights, along with system tweaks to character progression reset, making it easier to respec.

Certain field monsters have had their health lowered and there's now an increased chance for the player to break their stance with a larger staggerable window time.

In terms of the boss fights, Fallen Archbishop Andreus, King of Puppets, and Simon Manus, Arm of God have each had their health decreased. However, for King of Puppets, this only applies in the first phase of the fight.

Along with a lower HP for Simon Manus, Awakened God, the developer has also decreased his damage while also making it easier for the player to break his stance.

There are also some reward drop-rate adjustments. The update increases the drop rate of Moonstone-type items from monsters, along with Ergo items from certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade, but the drop rate for Star Fragments has been decreased. You can check out the full details of the patch below.

Lies of P update 1.2.0.0 patch notes

Balance Changes

Field Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters' stance and the frequency of stagger

Increased the staggerable window time



Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Adjusted the rewards for some monsters

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade"

Boss Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of 'Fallen Archbishop Andreus'

Decreased the HP of 'King of Puppets' in the first phase

Decreased the HP of 'Simon Manus, Arm of God'

Decreased the damage of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God'

Increased the chance to break the stance of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God'"



Increased the Specter's HP and damage

System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset

Added the feature to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the 'Gold Coin Tree'

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Additional Changes

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

Successfully performing the Fable Art 'Guard Parry' will now break the monster's stance

New Features

Now supports the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controllers on Windows OS devices

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium II - Acid Charge' rarely not working properly.

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium' consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

Fixed a bug that Geppetto's face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the 'Nameless Puppet' with Graphic Quality Presets - Low

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)

Lies of P is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam.

