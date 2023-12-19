Iron Lung developer responds to price spike criticism: 'Go pirate it or something'

Iron Lung developer David Szymanski has told players to pirate his game in response to negative backlash after it received a price spike.

The short 2022 submarine horror game from the creator of Dusk and Moon Silver is currently available on Steam and before today cost $6 (£4.73) before its $2 increase on the digital storefront.

The small price hike has received some criticism from players, with some calling out the game's sole developer Szymanski for the change, but he has defended the decision saying the game is worth the extra cost (via IGN).



"Since people keep trying to gotcha me over this... once again, Iron Lung's price went up because the game is worth $8 so I want to charge $8, because I want to earn more money," Szymanski said in a Twitter thread. "If you don't agree with this price, I don't want your money. Go pirate it or something idc [I don't care]."

The developer then responded to those criticizing him for "doing it for the money," saying, "Yes, no f**king shit, I make games for a living. If I didn't want to earn money from them I wouldn't charge money for them."

"I like the business model of 'I want money so I make something that I think is worth money, and you pay me that money and you get the thing, and we're all happy'. That's it. There's nothing complicated or hidden here."

Szymanski went on to say that if players don't like how much money he charges for his games, that's "completely ok" but reminds them that they don't have to buy them and they can always wait for a sale, "or go the sneaky route and get them for free or whatever, and please tell me that so I can adjust the prices for whatever I release next."

"This will be the last I have to say about the IL [Iron Lung] price change," he concluded. "I don't expect to do any after release price adjustments in the future, so hopefully this won't ever need [to be] discussed again lol."

YouTuber Markiplier is currently directing a movie adaptation of Iron Lung, in which he will also be starring, after helping to make the horror game popular with his full playthrough last year.

