GTA 6 will 'push the limits' of what players expect from open-world games, says Rockstar founder

Now that we finally have a release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, it's time to sit back and imagine everything that will be possible in the upcoming open-world action-adventure game.

GTA 6 is already exciting fans despite being two years away from release and this is in no small part thanks to the prospect of its outrageous and iconic open world. "GTA 6 continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser explained in a press release. "We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

GTA 6's first trailer broke records and expectations in its first 24 hours of being up, with 101 million views at the time of writing (December 6). In it, we saw the iconic setting of Vice City in Leonida state and some of what it will have to offer. After being introduced to the main protagonist, Lucia, we also got a quick look at the white sandy beaches, luscious swamp land, and bustling neon nightlife that we have come to expect from GTA games.

Veteran players will already be familiar with the bustling streets of Vice City, as it was the location for the fourth main game. However, the press release confirms that this iteration will be " the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

GTA 6 is currently slated for a 2025 release window, and Rockstar Games has announced that it will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, there has yet to be any further information on a potential PC release.

While you wait for more news and trailers for GTA 6, be sure to check out everything on offer in GTA 5, including how to sign up for GTA 5's social club, GTA 5 cheats, and the best GTA 5 mods, which will see you through to 2025.