Gran Turismo Sport gets delisted ahead of server shutdown later this month

Gran Turismo Sport has been delisted from the PlayStation Store ahead of its official online server shutdown later this month.

Back in September 2023, Sony and developer Polyphony Digital announced that its PlayStation 4-exclusive racing game would have its online servers shut down on January 31, 2024. However, it looks like the sim has been removed from the PlayStation Store weeks in advance, meaning users can no longer purchase the game digitally going forward.

As Push Square reports, players noticed earlier this week (January 1) that the store page for Gran Turismo Sport no longer features a purchase button, only an "Add to Wishlist" option.

Players who previously purchased the game will still have access to the game and can redownload when they want, but a digital version of the game is no longer available to buy.

The original announcement post didn't feature a date for when the game would be delisted. Previously, only the dates of the server shutdown and the end of distribution of downloadable content (DLC) and add-on items from the PlayStation Store were mentioned. The latter came into effect on December 1, 2023.

Polyphony Digital launched Gran Turismo 7 in 2022 for PS4 and PlayStation 5 which appears to be the main reason behind the decision to leave Gran Turismo Sport's online functionality behind.

"We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017," the studio said in its September announcement. "From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5."

We rated Gran Turismo 7 five stars in our review, with our Hardware Editor Rhys Wood calling the game the best entry in the long-running series that "sets the bar astronomically high for all future racing sims."

Looking for something new to play in 2024? Check out our list of the best PS5 games, along with our picks for the best racing games available now.