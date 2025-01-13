Fortnite Hatsune Miku has leaked and she looks... pretty rough

Two Hatsune Miku Fortnite skins have leaked ahead of their official reveals

They will reportedly be available tomorrow

One is apart of the game's Festival Pass, while the other is in the Item Shop

Virtual pop star and Vocaloid synthesizer software icon Hatsune Miku is reportedly coming to Fortnite tomorrow in the form of two new skins. Both have leaked early via social media - but they look a little bit off to me.

Images purportedly showing the upcoming Hatsune Miku x Fortnite collaboration have been doing the rounds on social media this morning. They suggest that two skins of the character will be added to the game tomorrow: Classic Miku and Neko Miku.

Classic Miku will apparently be available via the Item Shop and seems to depict Miku in her classic baby blue ensemble. In addition to being able to buy the skin on its own, the leaks indicate that it will be bundled with a cute Miku-themed rucksack Back Bling and a complimentary trail.

The Neko Miku skin will then be part of the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, a premium battle pass centered around the new spinoff rhythm game mode. If you're keen to get your hands on this one, leakers are indicating that the season will end on April 8.

On top of all this, it seems that at least three new instruments and a Jam Track for the song Magical Cure Love Shot! will also be added.

What did they do to her?

Although I'm always up for some Hatsune Miku rep, I can't pretend that I'm not a little disappointed by the look of these skins so far. As you might expect, they use the cel-shaded Fortnite anime art style that we've already seen used for many other skins, but something about them just seems a bit wrong.

She has a weird, almost blank look and her eyes seem not only too small but also look just a little too far apart to me. On the whole, while they definitely don't seem like the worst skins ever, I think that they could easily be made a little cuter through some subtle tweaks.

I reckon a design more closely based on her appearance in the game Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, which boasts a similar cel-shaded style, would have been a much better choice and a more accurate representation of how she looks in general.

I'm also really hoping that Magical Cure Love Shot! isn't the only Jam Track on the cards. There are countless more iconic Miku songs out there, like World is Mine or Romeo and Cinderella, that I would much rather play.

That said, I can't pretend that I won't still be buying both this skin bundle and Festival Pass instantaneously if they do indeed drop as per current leaks. Fingers crossed everything looks better in-game than in these leaked pics.