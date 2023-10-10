Fortnite gets spooky with 2023 Fortnitemares event - featuring new quests and free rewards

Fortnite’s seasonal Halloween event, Fortnitemares, kicks off today (October 10), and players have plenty to get excited about, including some new weapons, free quest rewards, and some spooky crossover skins.

As outlined in a new post on the Fortnite website, the Pumpkin Launcher weapon and Witch Broom are rising from the dead, with the latter being another mobility item which can be used to launch users into the air and gently glide back down. Two totally new weapons are available, too - the Wood Stake Shotgun (which can be found in chests) and Thorne’s Vampiric Blade (obtained by defeating the boss NPC Kado Thorne), which will heal its user when they damage an enemy, allowing them to channel their inner Malenia from Elden Ring .

There are plenty of new quests to complete - while they all grant XP, completing set amounts of them will also unlock those aforementioned free rewards. Finishing off five will unlock the Cat banner icon and Bat Royale back bling, while bringing that number up to 15 will grant players the Hypno-Bat spray, Phantasmic fall contrail and ‘Sweet!’ emote. Finally, players can complete 25 of them to bag themselves a Rise of the Revenant lobby track, ‘Within the Sanctum’ loading screen and Revenant Rider glider. Not all quests will be available immediately, but they’ll all run until the end of the event, on November 3.

Horde Rush - a limited time mode which challenges players to survive hordes of monsters until they can fight and defeat a big boss - is also back, and there are even more quests tied specifically to it. Completing one will net players The Murk wrap, while doing four will unlock the Heart-o-Lantern emoticon, and finishing off seven will award the Batwing Bonespike pickaxe.

That’s it for the free rewards, but those willing to splash the V-Bucks will later be able to buy three spooky skins from the item shop. Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas is joining the fray, as well as Alan Wake, and Michael Myers from the Halloween series.

Downtime for the event and the game’s new v26.30 update is over now, so players can dive in right away.