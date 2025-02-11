Firaxis teases Civilization 7 plans as dataminers seemingly uncover a fourth, unannounced Atomic Age: 'we're excited for where this is going to go'

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 dataminers have discovered a fourth Age that could soon be added to the game

The unannounced Atomic Age would join Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern

Firaxis has teased its future plans, but didn't confirm the release of a fourth Age

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 dataminers have uncovered a fourth Age that could see the game's Ages system expanded in a future update or expansion.

As spotted by IGN, a user over on the Civilization subreddit shared evidence that the Atomic Age will be added to the game to join Civ 7's current three Ages: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern.

Right now, the game is divided into these three Ages that players can progress through, then the game will end just before the Cold War. Redditor 'ManByTheRiver11' said the game files featured something called the "age-atomic-shell", suggesting a fourth Age is on the way.

"So a person in our country's community found this file inside the Civilization 7 folder called 'Asset cloud.env'. And there were a lot of interesting data inside," the Redditor explained.

Alongside the new Age, they also listed names of leaders who could soon be introduced, like Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard, the 16th-century Moroccan privateer Sayyida al-Hurra, and Maori Women's League President, Whina Cooper.

There were also suggestions of new civilizations as well, including Iceland, Ottoman, Pirate Republic, Maori, and Tonga.

A fourth Age, alongside these new features, hasn't been announced by Firaxis just yet, however, the developer did tease its future plans in a recent interview with IGN, but couldn't offer any confirmation of the recent leaks.

"You can imagine the possibilities with this, honestly," said Civilization 7 executive producer Dennis Shirk. "The way that the design team set it up so that each age is chockfull of systems, visuals, units, Civs, all specific to that age, and what you could do with that and where you could take it… we can't talk about the specifics. We can just talk about it in generalities. We're excited for where this is going to go."