Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.57 adds new improvements to the main story and PvP

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.57 is now live, introducing a series of improvements and quality-of-life changes to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).

Although Square Enix stated that patch 6.55 would be the final major patch ahead of the release of the next expansion Dawntrail this summer, there's still room for some minor technical patches in the meantime. With version 6.57, users can find several updates aimed at balancing and adjusting playable content, like PvP and Savage content.

In terms of quests, rewards have been adjusted for three main scenario quests for A Realm Reborn, including 'The Scions of the Seventh Dawn', 'Back from the Wood', and 'The Black Wolf's Ultimatum'. These quests would reward players with 12, 10, and eight Vesper Bay Aetheryte Tickets respectively, but have been increased to 40, 33, and 26; this is a decent compensation buff considering how many times the base game requires the player to fast travel to the same location repeatedly.

As for battle content, the level-90 raid Thaleia has now been added to Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids, and the weekly limit for Allagan Tomestones of Comedy has been increased from 450 to 900, although the max store of 2,000 tomes has not been changed.

Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage) has also received some adjustments. For instance, treasure coffers will now always appear - with no reduction to rewards regardless of whether party members have previously cleared the raid. The weekly restriction on treasure coffer rewards has also been removed, along with the weekly entrance restriction.

For PvP content, the amount of data required to win in Fields of Glory (Shatter) has been decreased from 2,000 to 1,600, while the amount of data gained from defeating a member of an opposing team has been increased from five to eight.

On top of a series of bug fixes and miscellaneous updates - which includes a buff to the number of Allagan Tomestones of Comedy offered for completing one line of Khloe's Wondrous Tails from 50 to 300 - Square Enix also reminded players that the Xbox Series X|S open beta is set to begin on February 21. It also listed several specifications for resolution and launcher options. You can read all about them in the patch notes.

